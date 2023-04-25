Gogoro Begins Six-Second Battery Swapping Services In India, Launches New Smart Scooter For B2B

Taiwan-based fastest growing battery swapping company for two-wheeler Gogoro on Tuesday finally begin its operations in India. The company successfully introduced battery-swapping platform services in Delhi NCR. The brand has established a total of four service stations, under which it installed two in Gurugram and two in Delhi in partnership with Zypp Electric.

Apart from this, the company also launched a series of Gogoro smart scooters, which come with a sleek design, weatherproof batteries, and provide high performance for delivery riders who want eco-friendly transportation that is both efficient and convenient.

As per the details shared by Gogoro, the EV smart scooters are equipped with app integration, which makes them one of the most advanced electric scooters in the market. These scooter does not come with a start/stop button but has a smartcard as a key that allows the riders to turn it on by just a taping.

Coming back to the battery-swapping platform, Gogoro claims that the battery-swapping stations can perform more than 200 battery swaps each day. The officials also revealed the stations have been planned in such a way that they can be operated from anywhere, without occupying much space.

The business also claims that changing or swapping the battery process only takes hardly 5 to 6 seconds. Meanwhile, if the technology or the process will trouble the user in the future, the company’s service provider will be present there in order to assist them in swapping batteries.

Reacting about the launch of battery swapping stations and smart scooters for B2B use, Gogoro General Manager for India, Kaushik Burman said that with the launch of their B2B pilot with Zypp, the company has a belief that it can bring the best-in-class EV technology and infrastructure to the Indian market. Our ongoing partnerships, especially in the last mile mobility space, are a testament to our commitment to the region and we look forward to expanding our business in the country and scaling our operations, Burman added in his statement.

