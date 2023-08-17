Gogoro Electric Announces Vehicle Partnership With Swiggy in India, Details Inside

The Taiwan-based battery-swapping company Gogoro has announced the vehicle partnership with food delivery platform Swiggy. As per the details shared by the company, decisions from both companies have been taken to push EV culture in India.

The partnership will allow Swiggy to acess Gogoro’s electric vehicle, which comes with battery-swapping facilities, and will make the food delivery work more convenient than ever.

Here’s How Gogoro’s CEO Reacted About Partnership

Reacting about the partnership, Gogoro’s CEO Horace Luke said “Accelerating the electric transformation of India’s hyperlocal fleets is a top priority for Gogoro and India’s national and city governments. Partnering with Swiggy, a leading player in the industry, to provide access to Gogoro Smartscooters and battery swapping is essential in successfully transforming India’s urban fleets to electric.“ He also highlights by saying both companies will provide a seamless path for riders to adopt sustainable electric transportation and improve their business efficiency.

Head of Operations at Swiggy’s Statement

Commenting about the same, head of operations at Swiggy, Mihir Shah, said “This partnership with Gogoro is another key step in our commitment to creating greener and cost-effective solutions for our delivery fleet. And, we believe in providing our delivery partners with access to the latest innovations in sustainable transportation that reduce rider interruptions, improve earnings and make deliveries more efficient. Gogoro’s battery swapping technology represents a new generation of electric refueling that has proven successful on a mass scale for last-mile delivery, and we look forward to working with them to transform hyperlocal deliveries to be more sustainable and efficient in India."