GreenCell Mobility Flags Off Nuego Electric Bus with All-Women Staff, Check Routes and Features

In order to provide a safe yet luxurious travel experience to women in India, the premium electric bus brand NueGo by GreenCell Mobility flagged off the world’s first-ever all-women intercity bus from Kashmere Gate ISBT, Delhi to Agra.

According to the details shared by the brand, the feature-loaded intercity bus will be operated by women staff only, and it will be providing a luxurious and safest travel experience to the women passengers only.

As per the official statement shared by GreenCell Mobility, it says that NueGo is committed to promoting and supporting the employment of women in the country. With this initiative, the woman worker including the woman pilot of the bus and hos among other women staff members, all will be getting flexible working hours and special leave policies.

Electric NueGo Bus for Women (Photo: Shahrukh Shah/ News18.com)

NueGo Electric Bus Features and Quality

The bus comes with multiple CCTV cameras inside the cabin to provide extra security to the women passengers on board. Apart from this, an eco-friendly bus also features ADAS technology, an emergency button on each seat, cozy seating with reclining chairs, and advanced dual climate control among others. The officials informed that the e-bus has been designed in such a manner that it will be a game changer in the future.

NueGo Electric bus routes

Keeping safety and comfort as their top priorities, NueGo is plying between some of the most popular destinations in the country, including Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Dehradun, Delhi-Agra, Delhi-Jaipur, Agra-Jaipur, Indore-Bhopal, Bangalore-Tirupati, and Hyderabad-Vijayawada.

Electric NueGo Bus for Women (Photo: Shahrukh Shah/ News18.com)Commenting about the NueGo Electric bus, GreenCell Mobility CEO, Devndra Chawla said that as the world’s first bus brand to launch an all-women intercity electric bus, the company is delighted to set a new milestone in the industry. Our commitment is to ensure a fair and equitable representation of women in our workforce, and our goal is to build India’s first national electric bus mass mobility brand, with a strong emphasis on empowering women, Chawla added in his statement.