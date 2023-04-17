Trends :MG Comet EVMcLaren 765 LT SpiderLargest Passenger VehicleSuzuki Burgman ElectricBajaj Pulsar NS200 Review
Home » Auto » Greener Flights To Become More Expensive, Warns Aviation Industry

Greener Flights To Become More Expensive, Warns Aviation Industry

The UK aviation said moving towards higher-cost sustainable aviation fuel will automatically cut passenger demand due to hikes in prices in the future.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: April 17, 2023, 16:05 IST

Image for representational purpose only (Photo courtesy: AFP)
Image for representational purpose only (Photo courtesy: AFP)

In order to replace fossil fuels with sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), the cost of decarbonising air flight fares is likely to become more expensive, which might put several passengers off flying. The UK aviation industry also warned regarding the same and said that the step of moving towards higher-cost sustainable aviation fuel will automatically cut passenger demand due to hikes in prices.

Sustainable Aviation, an alliance of companies including airports, airlines, and manufacturers such as Heathrow, British Airways, and Airbus, in its

Net Zero Carbon Road Map stated that despite slightly increased prices in fares, people will still choose to fly in order to reach destinations that are not so close.

Advertisement

Also Read: Vistara Introduces Sustainable Fuel on Long Haul Flights, First for an Indian Airline

It stated that in the future, SAF will become an important part of the industry’s road map named journey to net zero and could make at least 75 percent of all aviation fuel for flights within the UK by 2050.

RELATED NEWS

Reacting about the same, the director of Sustainable Aviation at Heathrow Airport, Matthew Gorman said that SAF and other new technology will have a green premium that will have a great impact on plane travel in the future. However, he also claimed that the sector can still grow significantly and reach net zero as research suggests that most consumers are “happy to pay a little bit more to travel.

What is sustainable aviation fuel?

Advertisement

As compared to conventional jet fuel, SAF cuts carbon emissions by up to 80% and is produced from sustainable resources like cooking oil and agricultural waste. The cost of production is currently higher, and as a result, passengers and airlines would have to pay higher prices.

Read all the Latest Auto News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Shahrukh ShahShahrukh Shah, Sub-Editor at News18, loves to write about everything that moves ...Read More

first published: April 17, 2023, 16:05 IST
last updated: April 17, 2023, 16:05 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+7PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malavika Mohanan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ileana D'Cruz And Other Tollywood Divas In Stylish Swimwear, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Hina Khan Sets Internet On Fire With Bold Red See-through Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures