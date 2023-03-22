Mumbai’s metro popularity undoubtedly grows with each day passing. And, the city has been ruled by the local suburban train over the decades. The city on Wednesday celebrates one of its auspicious spring festivals named Gudi Padwa, marking the start of the traditional new year primarily for Marathis and Konkani Hindus, where people consider purchasing new vehicles. But, this year, the special occasion saw a drastic downfall in the sales of automobiles as people are now using more local transport in order to avoid heavy traffic.

As per the data shared by the auto dealers, they revealed that new car registration on special occasions has dropped by 50% and a 28% drop in bike purchases. They also shared the reason, saying consumers are preferring more to travel or commute by the Metro lines 2A and 7, which have been beginning in the western suburbs along the Western Express Highway and Link Road.

Public policy (transportation) analyst Paresh Rawal said that now individuals are delaying their plans to get their hands on the new vehicles due to unfinished ongoing infrastructure projects. He further said people are meanwhile waiting for the new launches.

A transport expert Vivek Pai also reacted about the same. He said the declining rate of new car and bike registration is a good sign this year and calls it an ideal moment to promote public transportation.

