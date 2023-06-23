Gul Panag Enjoys Adventurous Camping Trip with Son Nihaal in Mahindra Scorpio N

Bollywood actress Gul Panag, known for her love for bikes and cars, recently embarked on an exciting camping expedition with her son Nihaal.

The actress, who often shares her outdoor escapades on social media, treated her followers to a series of captivating pictures from their camping trip. The star took to Instagram to share their unforgettable experience, captioning it as “Every day is a new experience in the outdoors."

Advertisement

The actress added that two years ago when her son was just three years old, she introduced him to camping, and to her delight, he quickly embraced the experience. Since then, he has become an avid fan of camping, often requesting trips even during school weeks.

Expressing her gratitude, Gul Panag extended a special thanks to Mahindra Adventure for facilitating their extraordinary weekend amidst the tranquil pine trees. The actress praised the rejuvenating fresh air, the serenity of nature, and the enchanting starlit nights they experienced, all made possible with the support of Mahindra Adventure.

Also Read: Mahindra Scoprio N Waiting Time Reduced, Check For All Variants in Your City

The Mahindra Scorpio N, seen in Gul Panag’s Instagram pictures, is a high-end SUV that comes equipped with 4X4 abilities. This SUV comes with options between a powerful 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk turbocharged diesel engine. While there’s a choice between manual and automatic transmission in the SUV, the 4X4 abilities are only available with diesel power terrain.