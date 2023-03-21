Gurgaon-Faridabad Metro in Works, Checkout Route, Stations and More

Haryana Government is all set to establish a metro link between Gurgaon and Faridabad. The project has already been approved by the Government. However, the work will start once the DRP is finalised and approved. Although, the Government has already prepared the DPR of the proposed project. The main aim behind this project is to improve the connectivity between Delhi and the National Capital Region.

Also, it is being anticipated that this connectivity will prove to be a boon for the two cities. Having said that, the pollution level will drop down and the traffic will also ease between the two cities. We are aware that Gurgaon and Faridabad are important residential and business centres. Hence, this project will provide connectivity between Delhi, Gurgaon, and Faridabad thereby easing the life of everyone around.

Talking about the project in detail, Gurgaon and Faribad will be connected via the Delhi NIT assembly region and Piyali Chowk. A total of 12 stations will be built on this route. Furthermore, the distance between the two stations will be nearly 34.12 km. In the Faridabad area, metro stations will be built at Piyali Chowk, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg, Bata Chowk, Pali Chowk, Police Chowki Mangar, and Barkhal Enclave.

While in Gurgaon, the stations will be built at Gwal Pahari, Sushant Lok, Sushant Lok Phase 3, Sector 56, Rosewood City, and Vatika Chowk.

