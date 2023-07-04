Harley-Davidson X440 Bookings Start From Today at Rs 5,000; Deliveries in Oct 2023

Harley-Davidson X440, co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, bookings start from today 4:40pm onwards across India. It can be booked online at a token payment of Rs 5000 while customers can also reserve the Harley-Davidson X440 at all Harley-Davidson dealerships and select Hero MotoCorp outlets across the country.

The X440 is offered in three trims namely Denim, Vivid and S in a price range of Rs 2.29-2.69 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. The deliveries of the bike will start in October 2023 onwards.

The entry-level Denim variant will be available in a Mustard paint colour with spoked wheels. The Vivid Edition can be availed in two dual-tone paint schemes namely Metallic Thick Red and Metallic Dark Silver and comes with alloy wheels. Last but not the least, the range-topping S grade is offered in Denim Black color tone with 3D branding and premium finishes, plus machined alloy wheels, Gold engine and body parts and machined engine fins.