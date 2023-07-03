Trends :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Harley-Davidson X440 Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 2.29 Lakh

Harley-Davidson X440 Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 2.29 Lakh

The first made-in-India Harley-Davidson motorcycle, in association with Hero MotoCorp, has finally been launched in the Indian market

Reported By: Mayank Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 14:04 IST

Jaipur, India

Harley-Davidson X440 (Photo: Harley-Davidson)
Harley-Davidson X440 (Photo: Harley-Davidson)

Harley-Davidson X440 has finally been launched at a starting price of Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. Being the most affordable bike from the American motorcycle brand, it will directly rival Triumph Speed 400 in India.

The HDX 440 debuted at Hero Center for Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur in the presence of Dr. Pawan Munjal - Executive Chairman of Hero MotoCorp and Mr. Jochen Zeitz - Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Harley-Davidson. The X440 will be offered in three variants namely Denim, Vivid and S.

The 440X marks Harley-Davidson and Hero Motocorp’s debut in the 400cc segment of motorcycles in India. Being co-developed by both the brands, it will be locally produced at Hero’s Garden Factory in Neemrana, Rajasthan.

    • Dr. Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The launch of the Harley-Davidson X440 is a significant milestone in our premium journey and lays a strong foundation for our future growth. The motorcycle brings the best of the iconic Harley-Davidson’s signature elements with the manufacturing expertise and trusted quality of Hero. Together, we aim to create a unique value proposition for customers in the Indian market and target a wider range of motorcycle enthusiasts."

    Mechanically, the X440 comes with an all-new 440cc oil-cooled, long-stroke BS VI (OBD II) and E20 compliant engine, a first for Hero MotoCorp. It delivers best-in-segment power output of 27 bhp and torque performance of 38 Nm. The engine is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

    first published: July 03, 2023, 21:10 IST
    last updated: July 04, 2023, 14:04 IST
