Harley-Davidson X440 Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 2.29 Lakh

Harley-Davidson X440 has finally been launched at a starting price of Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. Being the most affordable bike from the American motorcycle brand, it will directly rival Triumph Speed 400 in India.

The HDX 440 debuted at Hero Center for Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur in the presence of Dr. Pawan Munjal - Executive Chairman of Hero MotoCorp and Mr. Jochen Zeitz - Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Harley-Davidson. The X440 will be offered in three variants namely Denim, Vivid and S.

The 440X marks Harley-Davidson and Hero Motocorp’s debut in the 400cc segment of motorcycles in India. Being co-developed by both the brands, it will be locally produced at Hero’s Garden Factory in Neemrana, Rajasthan.