Harley-Davidson X440 Launching Today in India, All You Need to Know

The highly anticipated Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycle is all set to be launched in India today, marking the iconic American brand’s latest attempt to challenge Royal Enfield’s dominance in the middleweight segment.

Developed in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp, the X440 is positioned as the most affordable Harley model. It further offers a cost-efficient and modern package compared to its larger displacement siblings like the Street 500 and Street 750.

Harley-Davidson X440: Features

Harley-Davidson India has already shared images of the X440, revealing its retro-inspired design cues. The bike features a round headlamp, a single-pod instrument cluster, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, round indicators, and a side-slung exhaust, all reminiscent of the brand’s classic motorcycles. However, the X440 also incorporates modern elements such as machined alloy wheels, an LCD panel for the console, and LED lighting, giving it a contemporary appeal.

Harley-Davidson X440: Engine Specifications

Powering the Harley-Davidson X440 is a newly-developed 440 cc single-cylinder, oil and air-cooled engine. Although specific power figures have not been disclosed, it is expected to deliver approximately 30 bhp and 35 Nm of peak torque. With a larger displacement engine than the Royal Enfield 350 cc range, the X440 is likely to offer superior performance. The motorcycle also boasts USD front forks, twin shocks at the rear, and disc brakes at both ends equipped with dual-channel ABS.

Harley-Davidson X440: Expected Price

Pricing details for the X440 are yet to be announced, but it is expected to start from approximately Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle may offer multiple trims and variants, along with a range of accessories to enhance its appeal to buyers. Sales are anticipated to commence in the coming days through Harley-Davidson showrooms, which are now managed by Hero MotoCorp.