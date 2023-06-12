2023 Harley-Davidson X440 Official Images Revealed Ahead of Launch on July 3, Pics Inside

Harley-Davidson is all set to introduce the X440 in India on July 3. Now, the company has released official images of the X440, providing a glimpse into its captivating design, which has been co-developed with Hero MotoCorp.

Going by the images, the design of Made-in-India Harley Davidson X440 is reminiscent of a generic Harley motorcycle. However, a close look reveals that X440 has its own distinct styling instead of the standard design language seen on higher capacity Harley bikes. Harley’s X440 boasts of a neo-retro profile with elements like a tear-drop fuel tank, round headlamp, indicators, rear-view mirrors and a circular instrument pod. The brand has not revealed the layout of the instrument console.

The fact that Harley’s X440 hardly has any panels ensures an impressive street presence. Harley fans would also appreciate the overall fit and finish of the motorcycle. The bike’s character is further accentuated with a blacked-out theme and dual-tone alloy wheels.

Harley X440 is built on a single downtube tubular frame and gets USD forks at front. At the rear, the X440 has twin shock absorbers. This will provide superior control and handling at high speeds.

Harley-Davidson’s X440 will be powered by a 440cc, single-cylinder engine, which will likely generate more than 20 bhp and 27 Nm of torque. Royal Enfield’s Classic 350 delivers this much power. Besides, this engine is an air-cooled unit that gets an oil cooler.

The brand has equipped the X440 with a chain final drive. It is worth noting that all Harley bikes are equipped with a belt drive system. So, this seems like a cost-cutting move. But chain drive has its own benefits such as longer lifespan and low maintenance.

Reportedly, Harley will launch the X440 in the price range of Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom).