Harley-Davidson X440 Online Bookings to Close on Aug 3 Amidst Overwhelming Demand

Hero MotoCorp is all set to close the online bookings for Harley-Davidson X440 on August 3. The motorcycle giant expressed delight over the phenomenal response received for the smallest and most affordable Harley model to date.

In response to the skyrocketing demand, Hero MotoCorp is gearing up to commence production of the X440 at its state-of-the-art ‘Garden Factory’ located in Neemrana, Rajasthan, starting from September.

Furthermore, the customer test rides for the Harley-Davidson X440 are scheduled to kick off on September 1. The company is leaving no stone unturned to ensure timely delivery of these magnificent machines to eager customers, promising to begin fulfilling orders by October. However, it’s worth noting that Hero MotoCorp has hinted at the possibility of an increase in prices when the next online booking window opens, making it all the more reason to secure your X440 without delay.

At present, the Harley X440 is being offered at irresistible introductory prices, starting from an affordable Rs 2.29 lakh and going up to Rs 2.69 lakh (ex-showroom, India) for the top-tier ‘S’ variant.