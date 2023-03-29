Here's why the EU will stop selling new petrol and diesel vehicles by 2035

European Union (EU) on March 29 approved the ban on the production and sale of new cars with conventional fossil fuel engines by 2035. The decsion comes in view of saving the environment as the selling of Co2 emitting vehicles damages society. However, disagreements amongst member states over the matter were made public by the opposition of four ministers.

Reacting to the same, Poland voted against the new legislation, which seeks to combat climate change by increasing the transition to electric vehicles. As per the Xinhua news agency, Italy, Bulgaria, and Romania were also the countries who abstained from the vote about the matter on Tuesday. The Czech Republic also did not support the decision. However, later, the country’s energy minister came to support the decision and voted for it.

Amid this, Sofia, Rome, Bucharest, and Warsaw requested to slow down or delay the above-mentioned date for implementing the rules.

Talking about the new legislation passed on Tuesday, it does not specifically forbid the sale of petrol and diesel-powered vehicles, but it does call for their elimination by 2035. After the deadline date, no new vehicles powered by traditional internal combustion engines neither will be manufactured nor will sale.

(With inputs from IANS)

