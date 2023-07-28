Hero Karizma XMR 210 New Details Emerge Ahead of Aug 29 Launch

The leading bike manufacturer Hero MotoCorp is gearing up to bring back the 90’s legend Karizma. The company is all set to wrap off all new Karizma XMR on August 29. Ahead of the official launch, the motorcycle already was showcased at a dealership event, where an overall design and some of the important key features were revealed.

Now, fresh details regarding the upcoming Karizma ZMR again started surfacing on the internet, revealing the top-side view of the two-wheeler through the leaked patent images.

Advertisement

Hero Karizma XMR 210 Patent Images Leaked

As per the patent images, the upcoming Karizma ZMR’s LED headlight setup, instrument cluster, and front cowl were seen. Going by the images, it seems like the bike might come with a curvy V-shaped design, paired with dual projector LED headlights. The front fascia might attract a lot of customers as it might feature a better look compared to the previous model. The improved headlight setup will also allow the riders to go for a ride safely even on dark routes.

Advertisement

Hero Karizma XMR 210 Fresh Details

When it comes to the front cowl, the bike will features an edgy sporty look, which somewhat adds charm to its charm. Amid this, a decent size windscreen also was seen which contributes to its safety and styling.

Advertisement

Apart from this, the leaked patent images also hinted that the upcoming Karizma is likely to have a rectangular size instrument cluster, which will help the rider to monitor important information such as gear positioning, fuel capacity, speed, and RPM, among others. The images also reveal sharp yet stylish indicators (probably LED), which might enhance the bike’s road appearance in the future.

Hero Karizma XMR 210 Engine

It has been reported that the Karizma XMR will be offered in a 199.5 cc, liquid-cooled, triple-spark 4-valve engine, which will generate a max power of 24.16 bhp and 18 Nm of peak torque.