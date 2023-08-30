Hero MotoCorp to Launch 4 More Premium Motorcycles in India by Mid 2024

The leading two-wheeler maker, Hero has just introduced the all-new Karizma XMR. This is the second big launch after the Harley X440. Both the bikes have received a positive response from the critics. Now, the brand is all set to expand its premium bike lineups by introducing four new motorcycles by 2024. Yes! You read it right.

In order to compete against the existing premium bike manufacturing companies, Hero has created a long-term strategy, under which the brand plans to treat customers with premium and upper premium bikes every three months.

Hero MotoCorp Upcoming Premium Bike

In order to achieve the goal, Hero also plans to invest somewhere around Rs 1,000 crore for the bike under above mentioned segment. Apart from this, the company also plans to set up almost 100 exclusive stores across the country to sell those bikes.

Upcoming Harley X440-based Motorcycle

According to the reports, Hero might drop the two new Harley X440-based motorcycles, solely under the brand ownership soon. However, the company has revealed or hinted at any official details regarding the same as yet.

Hero MotoCorp Plan For 2024