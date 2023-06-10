2023 Hero Passion Plus Makes Comeback in India, Launch Price Rs 76,065

Three years after discontinuation due to the BS6 Norms, Hero Passion Plus has made a re-entry into the Indian market. Re-introduced at a price tag of Rs 76,065 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the 2023 Hero Passion Plus is the most expensive bike in the 100 cc category offered by the brand.

It is the fifth model in the company’s lineup to use the long-standing air-cooled, 97.2cc, single-cylinder ‘Sloper’ mill, tuned to deliver 8hp and 8.05Nm of torque. The same unit is seen in the HF and Splendor models offered by Hero MotoCorp. The new bike is equipped with the company’s proprietary i3s start/stop tech.

At 115 kgs, the new Hero Passion Plus is also the most heaviest bike in the segment from Hero. The bike rides on cast alloy wheels using tubeless tyres sized 80/100-18 at both ends. The braking duties are handled by 130mm drum brakes at both ends. Telescopic forks and twin shock absorbers handle the suspension on the bike.

Meanwhile, Hero MotoCrop is also gearing up for the unveiling of a new product on June 14. With a teaser on social media, the brand sparked curiosity about what to expect from the event.

The company previously provided a sneak peek of the upcoming Karizma XMR 210 to its dealer, leading to the expectation of a launch soon. However, Hero later confirmed that the event will see the unveiling of its much-awaited 160-cc segment bike. Hero Xtreme 160R is now set to make its debut on June 14.