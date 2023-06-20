Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Review: It's Here to Stay and Dominate

I rode the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V few days back for 50 odd km in Jaipur. The ride was fun and the motorcycle was as affable as its several predecessors. However, before we go ahead and speak in length about the ride, and what does the Xtreme 160R 4V offers to a buyer, let’s talk about the inception of brand Xtreme and how over the years it evolved with time and stayed relevant in the 150cc segment of bikes in India.

Going down the memory lane, it was in 2007, nearly 15 years back, when the term ‘Xtreme’ came into existence as Hero MotoCorp in association with Honda Motor Company introduced the CBZ in all-new new avatar with suffix ‘Xtreme’. It was touted as the first 150cc 4-stroke bike to feature a 5-speed gearbox. Needless to state, Hero Honda Xtreme was loved by one and all. However, when Hero and Honda split a few years later, it was reintroduced as a Hero product. The company kept updating the model over the years to stay in the competition which had multiple heavyweights such as Honda Unicorn, Bajaj Pulsar, TVS Apache and likes.

The Xtreme 160R, originally launched three years back in 2020, was based on 1.R concept which had its global premiere at EICMA 2019. The bike had all the bells and whistles required for kicking the testosterone levels in youngsters. It was claimed to have the fastest 0-60kmph sprint time, best power to weight ratio and an array of first-in-segment features. However, the motorcycle was still missing something that rival brands had. Yes, it was deprived of a 4-valve engine and hence, Hero MotoCorp launched the Xtreme 160R 4V last week to finally fill that void and give bike aficionados what they were actually looking for in the Xtreme line-up.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V bookings have already begun and the deliveries are expected to commence from mid July 2023. Hero MotoCorp chose its state-of-the-art R&D facility, the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur, for the motorcycle’s premiere and media ride. And, why not, as it is one of the finest facilities in the country. I too got the opportunity to take the bike out for a spin at the dedicated track in the CIT premises as well as on the rocky and uneven roads leading to Nahargarh Fort, which is situated on top of a hill.

As the media ride was about to begin, Hero officials told us that Xtreme 160R is packed with a plethora of best-in-segment features. They also cleared the air on the availablity of the Hero Xtreme 160R 2V by stating that both the bikes will co-exist and sold together. The company termed the Xtreme 160R 4V as “unparalleled package of performance, masculine stance, smart & connected features and sharper control". Is it really? Well, let’s find out if it is worthy of all the tall claims made by the brand or even better than that.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Ride and Handling

Seat comfort holds utmost importance for any rider while purchasing a bike. In case of the Xtreme 160R 4V, both single-seat and split-seat options are available. However, we got to experience only the split-seat setup as it comes as standard feature on the range-topping Pro variant that we were allotted for the ride. So, coming back to the seat comfort of Xtreme 160R, it doesn’t disappoint. The seat has decent cushioning with ample padding, and it feels fairly comfortable to ride the motorcycle even during non-stop long journeys. However, we didn’t get to experience the split-seat from a pillion’s perspective. But, in all fairness, it won’t be as comfortable as the rider seat due to the increased height and one might get sore back from constantly leaning forward.

The seat height is pegged at 795 mm which is good enough even for short-heighted riders. Even if you are 5’3" or 5’4", you won’t have to try harder for handling the bike. The Xtreme 160R 4V weighs around 145 kg which is nearly 4-5 kg more than the 2V model, yet it is one of the lightest motorcycles in its segment which is clearly evident from the sweet handling and manoeuvrability. Even on corners, it feels pretty stable. While having conversation with a bunch of engineers who have worked extensively on the Xtreme 160R 4V, we were told that agility and stability are two things that Hero has meticulously focused on. And, they were not wrong, as we too were highly impressed with these two things.

Coming to the suspension set-up, the top-end Pro grade that we rode was equipped with golden-coloured KYB-sourced 37mm USD forks at front which not only enhances the visual appeal of the motorcycle but also takes the overall riding experience a few notches higher. It easily absorbs the potholes, minimizes the impact and accentuates the premium quotient of the bike. Even while riding on rough and bumpy terrains, we didn’t feel much discomfort due to the USD front suspension. However, the noteworthy point here is that it is strictly limited to the flagship Pro variant.

As for the rear suspension, Hero has opted for 7-step adjustable monoshock which performs its duties in an exceptional manner and soaks most of the potholes. The suspension setup is one of the key highlights of this motorcycle and as compared to the preceding model, it has improved enormously. The lower positioning of handlebar is a bit more aggressive than before and gives the rider a sportier posture.

Last but not the least, the braking system of the Xtreme 160R feels to be the best thing in the whole motorcycle. Fitted with 276mm disc unit at front and 220 mm disc unit at rear, it has possibly the shortest braking distance. Even if you are cruising above 100kmph and in a scenario of sudden braking, the bike will not skid or slip but get itself buried in the road, and that clearly demonstrates the stability factor of the Xtreme 160R 4V. The braking system works in tandem with a single-channel ABS. However, since the bike belongs to the premium segment, a dual-channel ABS would have made more sense.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Engine and Performance

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V has been presented with a BS6 OBD-II compliant 163cc 4-Valve air-oil cooled petrol engine which is also E20 fuel ready. This engine belts out top power of 16.7 bhp at 8,500 rpm and peak torque of 14.6 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It is nearly 1.5 bhp more powerful than the previous model. Hero claims that the engine gets new oil-cooler while the block and crank cases have been revised too. The engine is seamless, refined and sublime. It is not the most powerful motorcycle in the segment but it certainly is the fastest due to the best-in-class power-to-weight ratio.

What the 4-valve engine brings to the plate is better performance, fantastic acceleration and impeccable mileage as the number of intake as well as exhaust valve has been doubled as compared to the 2-valve engine.

The bike is claimed to have the fastest 0-60kmph and 0-100kmph sprint time. While it, practically, takes around 4 seconds to touch the 60kmph mark from standstill, we could clock a top speed of 126kmph. It accelerates better than the 2V model with a decent mid-range power delivery. However, once you exceed the 125 kmph on the speedometer, you could notice subtle vibrations near the footpegs and handlebar. So, it is advisable to ride the motorcycle at 80-90kmph for optimum performance.

Based on the tubular underbone diamond type chassis, Hero Xtreme 160R 4V comes with a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox and multiplate wet clutch. As per Hero, it is a new transmission unit with greater gear ratios. During our ride, we were impressed by the smooth functioning of this unit. The gearshift is effortless and the gear ratios are indeed bigger and you don’t require gear change much often. The company has refrained from revealing the official mileage figures of the Xtreme 160R 4V, but we expect it to be somewhere between 45-50kmph, again, of course, due to its lightweight. It has a fuel tank capacity of 12 litres, so one can easily ride for around 500kmph in one go without the need of refilling the tank.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Design and Features

Hero has not given the motorcycle a radical makeover as compared to its predecessor but few subtle yet substantial updates have been given, which has made it an even better looking bike. It continues to carry the all-LED package which includes LED headlamp with position lamp, LED tail-lamp and LED winkers. The number plate is positioned just a few inches above the headlamp. It is offered in a total of three color choices Blazing Sports Red, Matt Slate Black and Neon Shooting Star. The unit that we rode was flaunting the Neon Shooting Star color scheme, and it is undoubtedly the best looking out of the total three shades on offer. In fact, the Xtreme badging in chrome on the chiselled fuel tank looks amazing.

The Xtreme 160R 4V rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with 100/80 -17 front and 130/70 R17 rear tyre. The alloy design is modern, striking and upmarket while the tyres too offer a great grip on the surface. However, the inclusion of a bigger rear tyre could have made the bike a bit more desirable. Some of the notable styling elements include new fairing winglets, under cowl and the rear grip. Though design is highly subjective but still it won’t be an understatement to term it the best looking bike in its segment.

The Xtreme 160 has always been a feature-rich motorcycle and the 4V is not different. It boasts of several advanced features in the form of Inverted Speedometer, Bluetooth Status, Battery Health Status, Service Alert, Gear Position, ABS/Engine Malfunction, Call/SMS/ Missed Call alerts etc. In addition, Hero Connect 2.0, offering 25+ crucial notifications about vehicle’s health and safety, is also there, albeit only with Connect mid-variant. As bizarre as it sounds, the top-end Pro variant misses out on Hero Connect. Also, a big miss in the features department is the traction control system. However, you do get Hazard switch and Side stand engine cut off switch. The plastic quality of the switches is passable and could have been improved.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Price and Rivals

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V has been introduced in three variants namely Standard, Connected and Pro at price points of Rs 1.27 lakh, Rs 1.33 lakh and Rs 1.36 lakh, respectively. All the aforementioned prices are Ex-showroom, Delhi. It directly rivals TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Bajaj Pulsar N160 in the Indian market. The 4-valve version is priced nearly 8-10k on the higher side as compared to the 2-valve version. The Pro grade is around Rs 6k more expensive than the high-end variant of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V. On the other hand, the Pulsar N160 is priced at Rs 1.31 lakh, so there is not much of difference between the two in terms of pricing. However, the N160 features dual-channel ABS as standard feature.