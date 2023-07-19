Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 1.41 Lakh

Trends :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
The new Hero Xtreme 200S 4V boasts a sporty powerhouse with a 200cc engine, striking design, precise handling, and advanced features.

Curated By: Samreen Pall

News18.com

Last Updated: July 19, 2023, 09:33 IST

New Delhi, India

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Launched in India. (Photo: Hero MotoCorp)
Hero MotoCorp has launched the much-anticipated Xtreme 200S 4V motorcycle, impressively priced at Rs 1.41 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

This motorbike is a true embodiment of power-packed riding dynamics, exuding a sporty character while ensuring uncompromising safety and practicality for everyday use.

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V: Design

In terms of aesthetics, the new Hero Xtreme 200S 4V boasts state-of-the-art LED headlights, LED daytime running lights (DRLs), signature LED tail-lights with LED light guides, and a sleek split handlebar. Its aerodynamic design and well-proportioned dimensions provide precise handling.

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V: Features

The key features of this motorcycle include smartphone connectivity, Turn-by-Turn navigation, Bluetooth functionality for call and SMS alerts, and a Rear Hugger. The fully digital LCD meter ensures excellent readability and intuitive operation. Equipped with useful features such as a Gear Indicator, Eco-Mode indicator, Service Reminder, and Trip meter, riders can stay informed about their vehicle’s efficiency.

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Launched in India. (Photo: Hero MotoCorp)

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V: Handling

To offer a more comfortable and precise handling experience, the Xtreme 200S 4V incorporates a 7-step adjustable mono-shock suspension and a 130mm wide radial rear tire, providing exceptional grip and traction. The updated front and rear petal disc brakes, complemented by single-channel ABS, deliver efficient braking performance and heightened safety.

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V: Powertrain

Underneath its sleek exterior, the Xtreme 200S 4V houses a robust 200cc 4-valve oil-cooled engine that complies with OBD2 and E20 standards, featuring XSense technology. This powertrain produces an impressive output of 18.8 bhp @ 8000 RPM and a maximum torque of 17.35 Nm @ 6500 RPM, ensuring an exhilarating riding experience.

    • Hero Xtreme 200S 4V: Color Options

    The Hero Xtreme 200S 4V is available in vibrant dual-tone combinations, including Moon Yellow, Panther Black Metallic, and the premium Stealth Edition.

    first published: July 19, 2023, 09:27 IST
    last updated: July 19, 2023, 09:33 IST
