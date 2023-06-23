Hero’s Upcoming 125cc Bike Spotted Testing On Road, Pics Inside

Hero MotoCorp, the leading two-wheeler manufacturer, is all set to take the 125-cc bike segment by storm with its two new offerings. Although an official confirmation is still awaited, a recently spotted camouflaged Hero-badged bike being tested on the road has ignited excitement among enthusiasts.

The small-capacity bike showcases a striking design that sets it apart from the brand’s usual offerings. While many design elements remain under wraps, it’s clear that a sharp and edgy design language takes center stage. What’s more, unlike Hero’s Splendor and Glamour, the upcoming bike seems to feature a split seat setup.

Sporting a unique six-spoke alloy wheel, the bike boasts a distinct appearance compared to other Hero models. Departing from commuter-centric seating, this bike offers a more sporty riding position. The upper body of the bike appears slightly inclined forward, while the rider foot peg adds to its dynamic stance. Additionally, a digital dashboard and all-LED lighting find their place on this exciting upcoming model.

There are speculations that Hero might introduce a completely new 125 cc engine with this offering. However, it’s also possible that they might utilize the existing platform as a base. The exhaust unit on the upcoming bike seems to be a fresh addition. For suspension, Hero has opted for a mono-shock setup at the rear.

Hero could name the bike Xtreme 125 to bank on the goodwill of an already established brand. However, the possibility of a completely new name also remains in the scene. The bike will take on TVS Raider 125 which has been making just the right noise since its introduction. Going by Hero’s track record of offering affordable pricing, the new bike could be placed somewhere around Rs 1 lakh segment.