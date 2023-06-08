High-Speed Metro Line Connecting Noida International Airport and IGI Airport to Have Only 6 Stations

The Uttar Pradesh government intends to build a high-speed metro link between the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar and Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. According to Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) officials, the high-speed metro project via the Airport Express Line may have only six stations to ensure a quick commute on the 72km long line.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary DS Mishra will preside over a high-level meeting to finalise the detailed project report (DPR) on June 14. As per NIAL officials, the meeting will include DMRC, the Yamuna Motorway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida), NIAL; the Ministry of Civil Aviation; and the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited among others, to finalise the stations in this mega metro corridor project. The meeting will also discuss the funding pattern.

Previously, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had proposed 12 stations on the corridor, which will run from the New Delhi Metro interchange, where the Airport Express Line begins, to the Noida airport in Jewar. “The Uttar Pradesh government wants only six metro stations on this project so that it takes only half an hour to get from Jewar to New Delhi station," stated an unnamed Uttar Pradesh government official as per Hindustan Times report.

Meanwhile, Arun Vir Singh, CEO of NIAL and Yeida said that DMRC proposed 12 stations along the corridor that will run from Jewar airport to the New Delhi metro station in a previous draft, the report added. However, adding more stations will slow down the corridor’s speed. Hence, NIAL proposed six metro stations along the corridor to allow passengers to travel rapidly between the two airports, Singh added.