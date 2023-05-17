Himalayan Queen To Mandapam-Rameswaram, 5 Magnificent Railway Routes In India

Indian Railway is one of the world’s largest rail networks. It is also one of the best and relatively inexpensive ways to commute from one state to another. They are also known to be comfortable compared to cars and flights. While you travel by the Indian Railways you may experience a magnificent view you get from the window while munching snacks. From the lush paddy fields, small villages, wilderness, urban destinations or snow-capped mountains. Let’s look at some of the most enchanting railway routes in India that one must experience.

Mandapam-Rameswaram route

Taking trips to south India, one cannot miss the iconic trip from Mandapam, Tamil Nadu to the island of Rameswaram. The journey is set on the longest bridge in India and gives a striking view of the blue seascape on both sides of the bridge. The tide and strong wind often challenge the smooth movement of a train on this stretch making it one of the most dangerous train rides in the world.

Nilgiri Mountains (Mettupalayam-Ooty)

Built by the British in 1908, Nilgiri Passenger still runs on a steam engine, going from Mettupalayam to Ooty. Passengers travelling on this route experience thick pine, oak and eucalyptus forests, curves and tunnels. The track is also known as Asia’s Steepest track with a maximum gradient of 8.33 per cent. UNESCO recognized it as World Heritage Site in 2005.

Matheran to Neral

The narrow gauge railway running between Matheran and Neral in Maharashtra is said to be one of the best routes in India. The travels through the rugged terrains of the Western Ghats. It is also considered to be one of the tourist attractions which runs a distance of 20 km.

Darjeeling Himalayan Railway

The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway is a 2ft gauge railway that runs between New Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling in West Bengal. The toy train covers an 88 km distance as it passes through beautiful mountains and offers grand views of Mt Kanchenjunga and Mt Everest in the backdrop.

Himalayan Queen

The official running of the toy train from Kalka to Shimla began in 1903 by the Britishers. The astonishing journey takes 5 hours to cover 96 km. You can experience the most picturesque trip that passes through 11 railway stations, 800 bridges, 103 tunnels and numerous curves before reaching Shimla.