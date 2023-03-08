Holi 2023: Ola Electric Announces Discounts and Benefits on Purchase of S1, S1 Pro

Ola Electric has announced discounts and benefits on the purchase of S1 and S1 Pro range of scooters in the Indian market on the occasion of the Holi festival. Ola S1 will be available with offers worth Rs 2,000 while Ola S1 Pro can be availed at benefits of upto Rs 4,000. The aforementioned discount offers are over and above the maximum discount of Rs 45,000 that one can get in exchange for their pre-owned petrol two-wheelers. All offers will be valid between March 8-12, 2023.

The customers can also earn additional discounts of up to Rs 6,999 on the purchase of these electric scooters by visiting the Ola experience centers. The company had recently introduced two subscription plans in the form of Ola Care and Ola Care+. Now, as a part of its Holi bonanza, the community members are being rewarded with 50 percent off on Ola Care+ subscriptions and extended warranties this weekend (March 11th and 12th) across all its experience centers.

Ola Care subscription plan includes free labor on service, theft assistance helpline and Roadside and puncture assistance. On the other hand, the Ola Care+ comes with annual comprehensive diagnostic, free home service and pick-up/drop, free consumables and 24/7 doctor & ambulance service.

Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola, said, “The spirit of Holi truly reflects in our colorful range of scooters. Our Holi offers will add more color and cheer to the festivities with a best in class mix of technology, performance and service, and exciting offers."

Ola Electric is working aggressively on the expansion of its experience centres across the country. It aims to open 500 Experience Centers across all major cities by March 2023.

