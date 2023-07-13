Honda Dio 125 Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 83400 - Features, Engine and More

`Honda 2-Wheelers India has launched the Dio 125 at a starting price of Rs 83,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi) in the country. The new scooter will be available in two trims: Standard and Smart. Honda Dio 125 gets a special 10-year warranty package (3 years standard + 7 years optional extended warranty).

Honda Dio 125 Colors

The scooter is available in seven color schemes namely Pearl Siren Blue, Pearl Deep Ground Gray, Pearl Night Star Black, Mat Marvel Blue Metallic, Mat Axis Gray Metallic, Mat Sangria Red Metallic & Sports Red.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “With the launch of, Honda Dio in 2002, HMSI introduced India with the concept of moto-scooter. Its dynamic and aggressive motorcycle-inspired appearance combined with the convenience of a scooter soon made it one of the most liked scooters in the country. In its all-new 125cc avatar, the Honda Dio 125 has been specially designed and developed to fulfill the aspirations of young Indian customers."

Honda Dio 125 Design

The new scooter flaunts a sporty front with edgy headlamp and sleek position lamp. In addition, it gets dual outlet muffler with chrome cover and modern tail lamp with new split grab rail. The Dio 125 rides on alloy wheels while featuring fresh new graphics and bold new logo.

Honda Dio 125 Features

Some of the notable features in the Dio 125 include Multi-function switch for unlocking seat and opening external fuel lid, Fully digital meter, and Idling Stop System & Sidestand Indicator with engine inhibitor. The fully digital instrument cluster showcases a plethora of information in the form of Range, Average Fuel Efficiency, Real-time Fuel Efficiency, Trip, Clock, Side Stand indicator, Smart key & battery indicator*, ECO indicator and Service Due indicator.

However, the key highlight remains the globally acclaimed Honda Smart Key feature which comprises of multiple functions such as Smart Find, Smart Unlock, Smart Start, and Smart Safe.

“Beyond powerful engine, Dio 125 features enhanced sporty design and cutting-edge technology including globally acclaimed Honda Smart Key*. Its best-in-class convenience sets it above the competition, ensuring that our customers enjoy an unparalleled ownership experience," added Otani.