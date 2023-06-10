Honda Dio H-Smart Launch: Price Starts at Rs 77,712 in India, Becomes Most Expensive Variant

Honda 2-Wheelers India has introduced the much-awaited H-Smart version of its popular scooter, Dio in the country. The company has revealed the pricing details on the official website. Honda Dio H-Smart comes at a price tag of Rs 77,712, making it the most expensive variant of the 110cc scooter offered by the company. Prior to the introduction of the H-Smart version, the Dio lineup consisted of the standard and DLX variants, priced at Rs 68,625 and Rs 72,626, respectively.

The recent upgrade to OBD-2 emission norms has led to price hike for these two variants. The standard Dio variant now sees a price increase of Rs 1,586, bringing it to Rs 70,211, while the DLX variant is now priced at Rs 74,212, reflecting a similar increase.

It is important to note that apart from the price adjustments, no significant changes have been made to the standard and DLX variants of the Honda Dio. These variants retain their existing features and specifications, with the primary update being the upgradation to OBD-2 norms to meet the required standards.

While specifications for the Dio H-Smart model are currently unavailable on the website, past trends suggest that the new variant would be slightly lighter than the standard version. This reduction in weight could be attributed to the presence of alloy wheels instead of the steel ones found in other variants of this scooter. However, it has yet to be confirmed whether the Dio H-Smart will also exclude the kickstart feature, similar to other H-Smart variants.

In addition to the Dio H-Smart announcement, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has also introduced the ‘Extended Warranty Plus (EW Plus)’ program. The primary objective of this program is to elevate the overall ownership experience and establish a new industry benchmark.

With the enhanced version of their extended warranty program, customers can now benefit from extended warranty coverage for all scooter and motorcycle models up to 250cc.