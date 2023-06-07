Honda Elevate EV Launch by 2026, Here's All You Need to Know

Honda Cars India recently unveiled its highly anticipated Elevate SUV. This marks the first of five SUVs that Honda plans to launch in the Indian market by 2030. However, unlike its sibling, the City, the Elevate will not feature the strong hybrid powertrain option. Instead, Honda plans to introduce an electric vehicle (EV) based on the Elevate platform within the next three years.

During the global unveiling of the Elevate SUV, Takuya Tsumura, president and CEO of Honda Cars India, confirmed that the focus is on the EV variant of the Elevate. The decision to not offer a hybrid version is primarily due to cost constraints. Honda had previously expressed its intention to localize the hybrid powertrain to reduce costs, but it seems that achieving this goal remains a challenge. Additionally, the competitive pricing of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder strong-hybrid models in the segment adds further pressure.

Let’s dwell deep into what Honda Elevate EV could be like?

Advertisement

Honda Elevate EV: Price

The Honda Elevate EV is expected to come with a competitive price tag, positioning itself as an attractive option for consumers looking to switch to electric vehicles. We can expect it to fall in the price range of Rs 12 -18 lakhs (ex-showroom). Also, we are aware that with the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India, EVs attract a 5 percent tax, while regular vehicles and hybrids face significantly higher tax rates of 45 percent and 43 percent, respectively. Thus, Honda’s pricing strategy for the Elevate EV will be a key factor in its success.

Also Read: Honda Elevate SUV Launch in India: Bookings Start in July 2023, Price Reveal Later

Honda Elevate EV: Features

Advertisement

The Honda Elevate EV will incorporate a range of advanced features, showcasing Honda’s commitment to innovation. The vehicle is expected to boast state-of-the-art technology, offering a seamless and connected driving experience. With an emphasis on comfort and convenience, the Elevate EV is likely to come equipped with modern amenities and driver-assistance systems, further enhancing the overall ownership experience.

Advertisement

Honda Elevate EV: Range

One of the key aspects of any EV is its range, and the Honda Elevate EV is expected to deliver impressive numbers in this regard. With advancements in battery technology, the Elevate EV is projected to offer a substantial range on a single charge. The Elevate’s rival Hyundai Creta EV is likely to offer a 450+ km range on a single charge. We can expect the Honda Elevate EV to something similar to this.

Advertisement

Honda Elevate EV: Battery & Charging

It is being speculated that the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV will be powered by a 39.2 kWh battery pack coupled with a 134 bhp and 395 Nm electric motor. Thus, we can expect the Honda Elevte EV to boast of similar spec.

Advertisement

As for the charging, the Elevate EV is likely to support fast-charging capabilities, allowing drivers to charge their vehicles quickly and conveniently. With rapid charging options, the Honda Elevate EV aims to reduce downtime and provide a hassle-free charging experience for its owners.

Honda Elevate EV: Rivals