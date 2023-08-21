Honda Elevate India Launch on September 4, Details Inside

Honda is gearing up for the grand launch of its long-awaited Elevate SUV on September 4.

The excitement is palpable as static display vehicles have already started making their way to Honda dealerships across the nation. With its imminent arrival, the Elevate is all set to make a resounding entry into the ever-expanding midsize SUV market. It will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Grand Vitara.

Honda Elevate: Powertrain Options

After its global debut in the Indian market back in July, the Elevate has now successfully undergone homologation, signaling the green light for its official introduction. Besides this, the Elevate shares its robust powertrain options with the acclaimed Honda City. Under the hood, a powerful 1.5-litre petrol engine churns out an impressive 121 bhp and 145 Nm of torque. This powerhouse can be coupled with either a sporty 6-speed manual transmission or a seamless 7-speed CVT automatic transmission.

Advertisement

While the Elevate showcases Honda’s commitment to innovation, it’s worth noting that the automaker has decided not to include a petrol-hybrid powertrain for this SUV. However, Honda enthusiasts need not fret, as the brand is paving the way for an all-electric SUV to make its mark in the future.

Honda Elevate: Expected Mileage

When it comes to fuel efficiency, the Elevate doesn’t disappoint. The manual variant is reported to deliver a commendable 15.31 kpl, while the CVT version achieves an equally impressive 16.92 kpl.

Honda Elevate: Dimensions

Advertisement

In terms of dimensions, the upcoming Elevate stands at 4,312mm length, 1,790mm width, and 1,650mm height. Furthermore, its generous 2,650mm wheelbase and segment-leading 220mm ground clearance ensure a comfortable and commanding drive.

Advertisement

Honda Elevate: Variants

The Elevate lineup offers four distinctive trims to choose from: SV, V, VX, and ZX. The entry-level SV trim boasts remarkable features such as LED projector headlamps, automatic climate control, 16-inch steel wheels, and dual front airbags for added safety.

For those seeking the ultimate driving experience, the Elevate ZX presents a host of premium features. This top-tier trim showcases a remarkable 10.25-inch touchscreen, an impressive array of six airbags, a stylish single-pane sunroof, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), eight top-notch speakers, luxurious leatherette brown upholstery, a velvety soft-touch dashboard, and an auto-dimming interior mirror. Distinguishing itself further, the ZX variant also offers a captivating Phoenix Orange exterior paint shade, along with optional dual-tone color schemes.