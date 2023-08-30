Honda Elevate Price Reveal on September 4, Variants Details Inside

Honda’s all-new Elevate has been receiving a good response from customers in India. Ever since it was introduced in the market, the product has successfully garnered a decent amount advance bookings. Now, the mid-size SUV has reached the authorized dealerships, and the company is all set to announce the price on September 4.

The report says the deliveries of the vehicle will begin somewhere around the end of September. The test drive is also expected to start very soon.

Honda Elevate Models

Sources revealed that the top model Elevate ZX surprisingly is getting more bookings as compared to base variants. When it comes to the second most demanded model, it is the second base model.

Honda Elevate Features

Talking about the feature-loaded Elevate ZX, it comes with 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, a multi-functional steering wheel, dual climate control, a panoramic sunroof, brown leatherette upholstery with a soft-touch finish on the dashboard, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, paired with eight speakers, which supports all wireless car connect technology. Apart from this, the unit also gets six airbags, speed alert, parking sensors, lane keep assist, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and whatnot.

This particular model has been offered in an exclusive Phoenix Orange color scheme, along with dual-tone paint works from outside.

Honda Elevate Engine