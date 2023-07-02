Honda Elevate SUV Bookings Start from Tomorrow at Rs 21,000

Trends :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Reports say the test drive of Honda Elevate is expected to begin in August or September. However, the company yet to release official details about the same.

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: July 02, 2023, 12:43 IST

New Delhi, India

Honda Elevate - Front Profile (Photo: Paras Yadav/News18.com)
Honda Elevate - Front Profile (Photo: Paras Yadav/News18.com)

Ever since Honda officially unveiled its feature-loaded Elevate in India, it has created a buzz all over the internet. Now, reports say that the company will start accepting the booking for SUVs on July 3 with a token amount of Rs 21,000. Amid this, the company is likely to reveal the price, and other important details about the car by the end of August or the start of September.

Some reports also suggested that the Elevate will reach the authorized showrooms for the display before July ends. While the test drive is expected to begin in August or September.

Honda Elevate - Front Profile (Photo: Paras Yadav/ News18.com)

Honda Elevate Models

As per the details shared by some dealerships, it has been suggested that the Elevate will be offered in four models. However, the company has yet to release related details about the same. It has been reported that the SUV will come in SV, V, VX, and ZX variants. The car will be featured in a manual gearbox as standard. While automatic transmission will be offered in the top upper only.

Honda Elevate - Rear Profile (Photo: Paras Yadav/ News18.com)

Honda Elevate Engine Details

Honda Elevate will hit the Indian road with 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol engine option. The unit will generate a max power of 120bhp, and 145Nm peak torque. The SUV will be paired with either a 6-speed manual or an optional 7-step CVT gearbox. Those who were waiting for the petrol-hybrid powertrain will get some disappointments as the company has no plans to introduce one as yet.

Honda Elevate - Cabin (Photo: Paras Yadav/ News18.com)

    • Honda Elevate Size

    To give a wider perspective about the car, it will share a similar size as Creta and Seltos, measuring 1,790mm in width, 4,312mm in length, 1,650mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,650mm. Apart from this, the vehicle also will get s decent 220mm of ground clearance.

    About the Author

    Shahrukh ShahShahrukh Shah, Sub-Editor at News18, loves to write about everything that moves ...Read More

