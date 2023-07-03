Honda Elevate SUV Bookings Start in India, Launch in Sep 2023

The leading car manufacturer Honda finally started taking official pre-booking for all new Elevate in India. Interested customers can now pre-book the SUV from the company’s authorized dealership across the country. The same also can be booked by visiting the company’s official website online.

As per the official details shared by Honda, the Elevate will launch somewhere around the festive season this year.

Here’s what company’s director of Marketing and Sales said on occasion

Commenting about the SUV, the Director, of Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd, Yuichi Murata said, “The Honda Elevate has received tremendous response since its World Premiere in June 2023. We are excited to announce the opening of pre-launch bookings today for this strongly anticipated model, which will go on sale in September’23. Through meticulous research and extensive customer feedback, we have designed this car to cater to the evolving needs and desires of our target audience. We are confident that the new model Elevate is poised for tremendous success in the market."

All About Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate features a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol engine option, which generates a max output of 120bhp, and 145Nm peak torque. The unit has been paired with either a 6-speed manual or an optional 7-step CVT gearbox. As far as the petrol-hybrid powertrain is concerned, the company does not have any plans to launch one as yet.