Honda Elevate: Unofficial Bookings Open at Rs 21,000

In a thrilling development, Honda is gearing up to reveal its much-awaited Elevate midsize SUV to the Indian market on June 6, 2023. Unofficial bookings have already begun at select dealerships, with the booking amounts ranging from Rs 11,000 to Rs 21,000, confirming the excitement surrounding this highly-anticipated launch.

With teasers fueling the anticipation, the brand will officially disclose more details and commence bookings during the global debut. Enthusiastic Honda customers, particularly those who own the WR-V and the City, are fervently enquiring about the upcoming Elevate SUV.

Drawing on its shared underpinnings with the City, the Elevate SUV will differentiate itself with a distinctive styling that departs from Honda’s existing SUV lineup. Specifically designed with Indian buyers in mind, the Elevate SUV will showcase a more upright and preferred aesthetic, featuring a flat nose, a tall grille, and an imposing glasshouse and roofline.

While the SUV’s styling promises to impress, Honda will need to ensure it stays ahead of the competition in terms of features. The brand’s latest teaser confirms the inclusion of a single-pane sunroof, a feature that was once commonplace but is now trumped by its rivals offering larger panoramic sunroofs. It remains to be seen whether Honda will address this competitive aspect before the Elevate’s launch.

While specific details about the Elevate’s features are yet to be fully revealed, dealers suggest that it will inherit most of the equipment from the well-equipped City, with the exception of ventilated seats. Honda enthusiasts eagerly await to see if this missing feature will be included in the Elevate SUV at launch.

In line with Honda‘s recent discontinuation of diesel models, the Elevate SUV, like its counterparts in India, will be available exclusively in petrol variants. The initial offering will feature a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine, with the possibility of a hybrid variant joining the lineup in the future. This petrol engine, shared with the City sedan, generates 121hp and 145Nm of torque, offering a manual transmission or a CVT automatic.

As per dealer sources, the Honda Elevate is expected to be delivered to customers by late August, with price announcements projected to occur earlier that month. Honda enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the unveiling of this highly-anticipated SUV, which promises to make a significant impact in the Indian market.