Honda EM1 e: Electric Scooter Specs Revealed, Boasts an Impressive Claimed Range of 48km

Honda has officially revealed the specifications of its EM1 e: electric scooter, following its showcase at EICMA 2022. As part of Honda’s commitment to introducing 10 or more electric two-wheelers globally by 2025, the EM1 e: marks a significant step towards achieving carbon neutrality for Honda’s motorcycle line-ups in the 2040s.

Honda EM1 e: Range

The Honda EM1 e: offers a usable range of 41.3km, which can be extended up to 48km in ECON mode. It ensures that riders have sufficient distance coverage for their urban commuting needs, providing convenience and peace of mind.

Honda EM1 e: Top Speed

With a top speed of 45kph, the EM1 e: offers a thrilling riding experience while maintaining safety and control. Additionally, there’s an ECON mode that limits the output to 0.86kW, resulting in a softer throttle response and reduced top speed, ideal for optimizing efficiency and conserving power.

Honda EM1 e: Charge Time

Charging the EM1 e: is convenient and time-efficient. From zero to maximum, it takes approximately six hours to charge the Honda Mobile Power Pack e:. However, for quick top-ups, from 25 percent to 75 percent charge, it only requires a mere 2.7 hours (160 minutes), allowing riders to get back on the road swiftly.

Honda EM1 e: Features

The Honda EM1 e: comes packed with an array of features. It boasts a slim and compact design with smooth, organic curves at the front and an angular rear section, setting it apart from traditional ICE models. Riders will enjoy a simple digital dash, all-LED lighting, ample 3.3 litres of underseat storage, a bottle holder, a USB charger, and a convenient hook in the front apron for securing small bags. Additionally, a rear luggage rack is included, and buyers have the option to add a 35-litre top box for extra storage capacity.

Honda EM1 e: Launch and Price in India

While the official launch date and pricing for the Indian market are yet to be announced, the Honda EM1 e: electric scooter is generating excitement. As Honda takes its first step towards carbon neutrality, this highly anticipated electric scooter aims to cater to a young demographic seeking easy, fun, and emission-free urban transport. Stay tuned for further updates on the launch and pricing details.