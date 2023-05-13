Honda e:Ny1 Debuts in European Market, Check Specs and Range

The Japanese carmaker Honda has been getting a lot of attention ever since it shared its future plans for electric cars for the international market. Despite being late in the EV segment, the company seems all set to provide a value-for-money product in the future worldwide. On that note, the brand has revealed its first electric car e:Ny1 for the European market.

Honda e:Ny Platform

The Honda e:Ny1 is based on the completely new e:N Architecture F, which provides a complete sporty driving experience to the driver, most of the credit goes to its low centre of gravity and under-floor aerodynamics. The EV comes with an aggressive look and sleek design that makes it more futuristic in terms of design. However, it somehow looks quite similar to the HR-V model.

The feature-loaded electric mid-size SUV also shares most of the key features from e:NS1 and e:NP1 SUVs, which are sold in China through a joint venture between Honda and Dongfeng. While e:NP1 is marketed through a collaboration between Honda and GAC.

Honda e:Ny Features

As we mentioned above the car shares a similar design to the HR-V’s, but in terms of features, it seems like an updated version of the EV avatar. Honda e:Ny comes with a massive vertical 15.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system that dominates the overall dashboard. Apart from this, the EV also comes with a multi-functional sporty steering wheel and ambient lighting on the doors.

Honda e:Ny Specs

Honda’s new B-segment electric SUV comes with a single motor from the front, which generates a max power of 201bhp and 310 Nm of peak torque. As far as the range is concerned, the 68.8 kWh lithium-ion battery provides up to 412 km of efficiency. The company claims that the vehicle has the ability to fast charge from 10% to 80% in just 40 to 50 minutes.