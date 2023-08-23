Honda H'Ness CB350, CB350 RS Get 10 Year Warranty; Free for First 10k Customers

The leading two-wheeler manufacturer Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) is in the news for the past few months, majorly credit goes to its feature-loaded bikes CB350 H’ness and CB350RS. In order to attract more customers, the company has launched Extended Warranty and Extended Warranty Plus programs, allowing the customer to ride extra miles with increased life of the vehicle.

While confirming the news through a press release, HMSI says the offer has been introduced for the first 10,000 new vehicle purchase customers at zero cost, first come first served basis. The brand in an official statement says that the steps have been taken not only to reshape the premium segment but also set entirely a new benchmark in the industry that promises unmatched benefits and ensures ultimate peace of mind for customers.

HMSI’s Extended Warranty Program

As per the details shared by the HMSI, interested customers can opt for the Extended Warranty Plus program between 91 days to 9 years window. Under the zero-cost offer, the company provides a 10-year warranty coverage, covers all manufacturing defects, and increases the life of the vehicle with regular maintenance, among others. Apart from this, the program comes with a renewed option, which can be transferred flexibly if there is an event of change in ownership.

Here’s What Company’s Top Official Says About Offer