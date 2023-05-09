Honda Likely To Drop 7G Tag in Upcoming Activa, Here's Why!

The biggest two-wheeler brand Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HSMI) has been ruling the scooter segment for many years, most of the credit goes to its feature-loaded scooter Activa. The company already launched six generations of the same, and planning to introduce the 7th one soon. But, this time there are high chances that Honda is likely to drop the 7G tag from the name.

However, the company has not quoted or shared any official detail regarding the Activa 7G name as yet. The report says the company is likely to take the decision because Activa didn’t truly receive worthful updates in the sixth generation. Only three models received the major upgrade in order to reduce tailpipe carbon emissions as part of the Indian Government’s BS6 emission standard.

Upcoming Honda Activa 7G Powertrain

The report also suggested that the upcoming scooter will feature the same spec as its current generation, which means customers will get a 109.51cc single-cylinder engine, paired with a CVT that will produce a max 7 bhp and 8.9 Nm of peak torque. It will have amenities such as an external gasoline filling cap, quiet starting, LED headlights, and DRL with some cosmetic changes from the outside.

Upcoming Honda Activa 7G price

It is expected that the scooter might hit the market at a starting price between Rs 80,000 to Rs 90,000. As far as the launch date is concerned, it may come somewhere around September or October this year.

Meanwhile, the most popular scooter brand in India is HMSI has been selling the Activa scooter for many years. The brand has produced more than 21.5 lakh units of Activas in FY 2023, and becomes one of the trusted two-wheelers in the country.

