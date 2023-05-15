Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Launches Pro Honda Engine Oil Range for 2-Wheelers

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has unveiled its latest offering for Honda two-wheelers in India - the “Pro Honda" range of engine oil. Developed by Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Japan, the Pro Honda oil is meticulously formulated, tested, and approved by Honda engineers to preserve the optimal performance of Honda 2Wheelers. Notably, HMSI is the first among all Honda network countries to introduce the Pro Honda brand to its customers.

The Pro Honda engine oil range features a cutting-edge 5-in-1 technology that provides enhanced anti-rust properties, prolongs engine life, improves fuel efficiency, reduces friction through low viscosity, and minimizes emissions for an eco-friendly ride. Pro Honda is renowned for its pioneering low viscosity and low-friction technology.

Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director of Sales & Marketing at Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, expressed his thoughts on the launch, stating, “At Honda, our constant focus has been on offering our customers the best products and services. In line with our commitment to create new value for customers, we are introducing the new range of engine oil, ‘Pro Honda,’ which ensures superior performance for all Honda 2Wheelers. These oils are now available at our authorized network across India, ensuring a smoother ride for our customers."

The Pro Honda engine oil range includes two exclusive grades: Pro Honda 10W30 and Pro Honda 5W30. The Pro Honda 10W30 is available in two variants - 10W30 MA for motorcycles and 10W30 MB for scooters - suitable for all Honda 2Wheelers. The Pro Honda 5W30, on the other hand, is exclusively developed for BSVI compliant Honda 2Wheelers and is available in 5W30 MA for motorcycles and 5W30 MB for scooters.

Both grades of the Pro Honda engine oil range can be purchased from authorized HMSI touchpoints and the open market in various pack sizes, including 600 ML, 800 ML, 900 ML, 1000 ML, and 1200 ML. The Pro Honda 10W30 grade starts at Rs. 333 for 800ml, while the Pro Honda 5W30 grade starts at Rs. 311 for 600ml.