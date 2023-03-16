Home » Auto » Honda Plans to Launch its First Electric Two-Wheeler in India Next Year

Honda Plans to Launch its First Electric Two-Wheeler in India Next Year

Honda is all set to announce its electric two-wheeler plans for India on March 29

Curated By: Samreen Pall

Last Updated: March 16, 2023, 17:39 IST

New Delhi, India

Honda Activa - Image used for representational purpose (Photo: Paras Yadav/News18.com)
Honda Activa - Image used for representational purpose (Photo: Paras Yadav/News18.com)

Honda 2Wheelers recently launched its 100cc commuter bike Shine in the country. During the launch event, the brand revealed that it is going to announce its electric two-wheeler plans on March 29 for the Indian market. Furthermore, we can expect Honda to launch its first electric two-wheeler by next year in India.

However, the brand has not revealed what the electric two-wheeler will be like but we are guessing that it might be an electric scooter. Besides this, Honda is also planning to give a modern touch to the Activa 6G.

Also Read: All-New Honda Shine 100 Launch in India, Price Starts at Rs 64,900

We all are aware that Activa is the most popular offering of Honda. Hence, it is being anticipated that the Japanese marque might come up with an electric avatar of the same. Having said that, the electric version of Activa might come equipped with swappable batteries. Once launched in the Indian market, the vehicle will lock horns with Okinawa and Hero Electric scooters.

Besides these, Honda plans to achieve its electrification goals by setting up a new EV production line at its manufacturing facility in Vithalapur, Gujarat. Also, Honda might make its plant at Narsapura, Karnataka to be the base for its EV operations.

Samreen Pall, Senior Sub-Editor at News18

first published: March 16, 2023, 17:33 IST
last updated: March 16, 2023, 17:39 IST
