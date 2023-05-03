Trends :Harrier Viral PhotosRE Shotgun 650Kochi Water MetroMaruti Suzuki FronxRoyal Enfield New Launch
Honda Shine 100 Series Production Starts at Narsapura Factory, Dealer Dispatch Begins

Honda Shine 100 was launched on March 15 at a sticker price of Rs 64,900 (ex-showroom, Mumbai) in the Indian market

Curated By: Mayank Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 14:22 IST

Karnataka, India

Honda Shine 100 (Photo: Mayank Gupta/ News18.com)
Honda Shine 100 (Photo: Mayank Gupta/ News18.com)

Honda 2-Wheelers India has commenced the series production of the Shine 100 at its third factory in Narsapura (Karnataka). The company has also begun the dealer dispatch of the motorcycle as the deliveries are scheduled to commence from May 15 across the country. Honda Shine 100 was launched on March 15 at a sticker price of Rs 64,900 (ex-showroom, Mumbai) in the Indian market.

Also Read: All-New Honda Shine 100 Launch in India, Price Starts at Rs 64,900

The first unit of the Shine 100 was rolled out from the Narsapura factory by conducting a special line-off ceremony in the august presence of Mr. Tsutsumu Otani - President, CEO & Managing Director (HMSI), Mr. Vinay Dhingra – Senior Director, Human Resource and Administration (HMSI) and Mr. Naveen Awal - Director, Production (HMSI) along with other senior members from HMSI.

Honda Shine 100 is available in five color options namely Black with Red Stripes, Black with Blue Stripes, Black with Green Stripes, Black with Gold Stripes and Black with Grey Stripes. Mechanically, it is powered by an all-new 98.98cc OBD2 compliant petrol engine with eSP (Enhanced Smart Power) and as many as 12 new patent applications. It returns a class-leading mileage of 65+ kmpl while locking horns with the likes of Bajaj Platina 100 and Hero HF Deluxe.

Honda Shine 100 deliveries are scheduled to commence from May 15 across the country (Photo: Honda)

Sitting on a light weight durable steel frame, it boasts of a uniquely designed fuel tank and a narrow leg opening angle. Some of the notable features in the Shine 100 include all-black alloy wheels, aluminum grab rail, Side Stand with Engine Inhibitor and Combi-Brake System (CBS) with Equalizer.

first published: May 03, 2023, 14:20 IST
last updated: May 03, 2023, 14:22 IST
