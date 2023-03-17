Huma Qureshi Car Collection: Mercedes-Benz GLS Worth Rs 1.19 Crore Added to Her Garage

Bollywood diva Huma Qureshi has bought home a Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV. The actress reportedly has opted for the GLS 400 D 4Matic variant with an Obsidian Black paint scheme. Mercedes-Benz Auto Hangar India Pvt Ltd, the Mumbai-based dealership of the German luxury car brand, where Huma took the delivery, dropped photos of the actress’ new SUV on Instagram.

“Starting off the Women’s Day week on a high note, we are delighted to have delivered the keys of the brand new Mercedes-Benz GLS 400 D to the talented Huma Qureshi. We are thrilled to have been a part of this exciting journey with her. Huma Qureshi’s choice of the GLS 400 D is a testament to her discerning taste and appreciation of quality and excellence," read the caption posted with the photos.

The Mercedes-Benz GLS 400 D is powered by a 3.0L straight six-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine which generates 330 bhp of power and 700 Nm of torque. The engine comes paired with a 9G tronic gearbox which distributes power to all four wheels via a 4 Matic AWD system. The company claims that the SUV can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.3 seconds and further to a top speed of 238 kmph.

The German luxury carmaker has touted this car as the S-class of SUVs. The GLS 400 D is certainly reminiscent of its sedan counterpart as it has sacrificed third-row space to offer even more room in the middle row.

Mercedes-Benz GLS measures 5,207mm in length, 1,999mm in width, and 1,823mm in height and has a 3,135mm wheelbase. Furthermore, the GLS 400 D boasts of comforts features like a 12.3-inch screen for the infotainment system and instrument cluster, 64-colour ambient lighting, five-zone automatic climate control, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, 21-inch alloy wheels with Air Suspension, 9 airbags, off-road ABS, blind spot assist, active brake assist, hill-descent control, a 360-degree camera and front and rear parking sensors.

Mercedes-Benz GLS 400 D aims to blend S-class prestige with 7-seat practicality and is quite popular among Bollywood celebrities. Actors like Vikrant Massey, Maniesh Paul, Manoj Bajpayee and Pratik Gandhi own this SUV. In India, the GLS 400 D rivals the likes of BMW X7, Audi Q7 and Volvo XC90.

