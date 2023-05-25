Hyderabad Airport Metro: Four More Stations Will Be Added To 31-Kilometer Long Project

In order to provide better transportation facilities to the residents, the Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML) has been putting efforts into constructing a top-notch airport metro transport service in the city. With aims to meet future needs, HAML has kept the construction of four additional metro stations.

Hyderabad Airport Metro Project Updated Servey

According to reports, the present proposal features nine metro stations along the 31-kilometer Metro line between the Raidurg metro station and the Airport terminal station, as well as one underground metro station near the airport terminal.

Advertisement

However, after an updated survey and alignment fixing, a new configuration was discovered, under which the authorities proposed a 29.3 km long stretch that is mostly elevated and 1.7 km long from underground. And, plans to build four more metro stations have been made in order to contribute to the city’s future development.

Hyderabad Airport Metro Project Connectivity

Once the project gets complete, the metro line will run from Raidurg Metro Station to Shamshabad International Airport along the city’s Outer Ring Road (ORR). The trains on this. semi-high-speed tracks are expected to travel at 120 kilometres per hour

It has been reported that the project worth Rs 6,250 crore is fully funded by the Telangana government, whose foundation stone for the project was laid on December 9, last year, aims to provide aims a fast and convenient travel option for the residents.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, an engineering consultant team comprised of Systra (France-based multinational engineering and consulting company), Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES), a PSU of Indian Railway, and DB Engineering company from Germany has been appointed as the general Consultants (GC) for the project.