Hyderabad Metro Phase II: 31 Km Stretch of Airport Express Finally Sets in Motion

Hyderabad and Secunderabad are on the verge of a significant development phase as the finalisation of bids for the Airport Metro Express from Raidurg to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad draws near. This marks the next chapter in the progress of these cities, coming almost six years after the inauguration of the Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR). The estimated cost of this ambitious project is Rs 6,250 crore, encompassing a 31-kilometre stretch that will incorporate elevated, on-ground, and underground sections.

Earlier this year, K T Rama Rao, the state minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, took to Twitter to share exciting news about the Airport Metro Express project. He revealed that the corridor would span 31 kilometres, connecting the Raidurg Metro station to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, serving as a vital transportation link for the region.

The project will be fully funded by the state government through the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode. This ambitious project has been long-awaited, with the Telangana government having cleared the proposal back in early 2018. However, despite budget allocations and a detailed project report, progress remained stagnant until Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao laid the foundation stone in December of last year.

Hyderabad Airport Metro Express Route

The Airport Metro Express corridor is expected to contribute significantly to the growth and development of Hyderabad. According to a statement released by the Chief Minister’s office last year, the corridor will pass through important locations such as Biodiversity Junction, Kajaguda Road, Nanakramguda Junction, and the Outer Ring Road. These areas have already attracted the attention of global and national companies, with plans for numerous commercial and residential high-rise buildings equipped with world-class facilities. The state government hopes that this new metro corridor will further enhance Hyderabad’s emergence as a desirable international investment location.

Hyderabad Airport Metro Express Stations