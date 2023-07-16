Hyundai Creta EV Interiors Spied, Checkout What's New

As the electric vehicles culture started spreading worldwide. The leading car manufacturers are either launching new EVs or making minor changes in existing models, and turning them into electric. The South Korean automaker Hyundai is also not behind in the race, and is all set to introduce Creta in an electric avatar soon.

Ahead of the official launch, a test mule already has been spied on during the testing phase, revealing a lot of details about the upcoming car. The latest leaked photos also revealed the Creta EV prototype’s interior, highlighting some overall design, interior changes, and features as compared to its fuel-powered models.

Advertisement

Hyundai Creta EV Interiors Leaked

As per the spy images, it seems like the company will surprise the customers by making huge changes in the overall car. However, some cosmetic changes from outside, inside and features might be included. The first glance seeing the photos suggested that the upcoming EV might come with a unique fully digital instrument cluster.

Hyundai Creta EV Updates

Advertisement

The photos also show a new gear lever, which has been moved from its original spot, and shifted on the centre console, right below the infotainment system. The change in the gear positioning looks inspired by the company’s Ioniq 5 EV. Apart from this, everything seems to remain the same including the dashboard, AC vents, and seating arrangement among others.

Hyundai Creta EV Launch Date

Hyundai has not revealed or shared any related details regarding the same as yet. However, if rumors are to be believed, the upcoming Creta EV is slated to hit the India market in 2025.