Hyundai Creta EV Spied Testing Again! Check Expected Launch Date, Price, Range and Features

Amid the rise of the fuel price in India, several leading car manufacturers are either turning their cars into EVs or launching new ones. Hyundai is also not behind in the trend and is all set to turn one of the top-selling products Creta into an electric. Yes, it is true!

Ahead of the official launch, the car has been spotted many times during the testing phase. Again! the upcoming EV was spied on Chennai Bangalore Expressway without any camouflage, revealing some of the key features and design.

It was claimed that the car was seen without exhaust, or radiator, giving a clear hint that the company is quite serious about the electric version, and might hit the road at the end of the 2024 or start of 2025. However, the firm has not reacted or revealed any official details about the same as yet.

What to expect from the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV

Customers can expect that the Creta EV is likely to feature a similar design as the fuel version. However, there are chances that the company might introduce some cosmetic changes to the exterior and interior.

If rumors are to be believed, the upcoming Creta EV is likely to derive its battery pack from the Kona EV, which means it will have a 100 kW electric motor that will generate a max 136 hp power and 395 Nm torque. As far as the range is concerned, it might provide over 400 km once fully charged.

Amid this, the features such as a multi-functional steering wheel, power steering, automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, touch screen infotainment system (same as the petrol version), push start/stop button among others will be carried forward in the Creta’s electric version.

