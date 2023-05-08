Hyundai Creta EV Spied Testing in India, Could Get a Driving Range of 450+ Km

Hyundai is working on the all-electric version of the Creta that will likely go on sale in 2025. The upcoming Hyundai Creta EV has already generated massive buzz among SUV fans. Now, reports suggest that Hyundai has already started testing the Creta EV on Indian roads. A RushLane report stated that one test mule of Hyundai Creta EV was spied during its test runs in Karnal, Haryana.

The spy images show a Hyundai Creta EV test unit hooked up to an EV charging station. Interestingly, this test mule of the Creta EV didn’t have any camouflage and appeared to be very similar to the ICE model. However, Hyundai is expected to add different front and rear bumpers to establish design differences with respect to the standard model when it officially gets launched. Reportedly, the production-spec version of the electric SUV will be inspired by the upcoming Creta facelift. Furthermore, the production model will come equipped with a charging port at the front.

It is likely that the Creta EV will share its powertrain with the India-spec Kona EV which also has a front charging port configuration and is built on Hyundai’s E-GMP platform. This is the same platform that underpins the Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6 and Kia EV6.

The Creta EV will probably be powered by a 327V architecture, 39.2 kWh battery pack coupled with a 134 bhp and 395 Nm electric motor. The Korean carmaker claims 452 km of range on a single charge with Kona EV. Therefore, the Creta EV could boast of similar power output and range specs. Hyundai is likely to go big on safety and modern features with the Creta EV.

The electric SUV might get a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a powered driver’s seat, a large infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 6 airbags and ADAS tech. The Creta EV SUV will compete with the likes of Nexon EV Max, MG ZS EV and Mahindra XUV400.

Creta EV will not be the first car that will be converted from its ICE counterpart. Tata has followed the same strategy for its EV portfolio as it is cost-effective and negates the development and manufacturing of new vehicles from scratch.

