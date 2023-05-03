Hyundai Creta N Line Launching Next Year in India, Here's All You Need To Know

Hyundai India is all set to release the facelift version of one of its hot-selling products Creta at the start of the next year. It has been reported that the company is likely to launch the N line variety of the mid-size SUV in the same month. If introduced, the Creta will become the third car to have the N Line version after i20 N Line and Venue N Line.

Similar to the Creta facelift, the India-bound Creta N Line has not made any public appearance as yet. However, the report says that the upcoming feature-loaded version is likely to have the company’s signature N-line models in the theme, which has been seen in existing models.

Amid this, customers can expect minor cosmetic changes from the front bumper and grilles with N-line badging on the side profile. It is expected that the car might come with N Line-specific red highlights combined with gloss black and faux-brushed aluminium trim.

Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming Hyundai Creta N line

According to the reports, the four-wheeler is likely to feature several updates front exterior including side skirts, distinctive alloy wheel designs, heavy cladding, chrome work and whatnot. As far as the interior is concerned, it is expected that the Hyundai Creta N line might come with an all-black theme with red colour elements on the seats, gear knob and steering wheel. The floor mates also expected to flaunt the N line badging as well.

Moving towards the powertrain, the Creta N Line is anticipated to feature a 1.5-litre turbo engine, which will generate a maximum power of 157 bhp. The unit likely comes with a 7-speed DCT gearbox. Talking about the Creta’s facelift version, there is a high chance that the company will include 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and the new 1.5-litre, which has already been seen in the Alcazar and updated Verna 2023.

