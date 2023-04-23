Hyundai Creta, Venue and i20 Get New Standard Safety Features in India, Details Inside

Three Hyundai vehicles namely Creta, Venue and i20, will now be a lot safer for you. The automaker has introduced safer versions of the three models and three-point seat belts are now a standard feature across the entire line-up of these cars.

Also Read: 2024 Hyundai Sonata Breaks Cover, Gets Striking Design Changes & High-Tech Features

2023 Hyundai Creta Safety Features

Following the RDE update, Hyundai Creta, is now offered with 1.5L diesel and 1.5L petrol engines. The new 1.5L turbo-petrol from the Verna will replace the 1.4L turbo-petrol engine, which has been withdrawn. The back seats have adjustable headrests and 60:40 split seats in addition to three-point seatbelts. Hyundai has provided a 2-step reclining option for individuals who prefer to relax in the Creta’s back seat. These upgrades apply to all the variants of the SUV.

Advertisement

2023 Hyundai i20 Safety Features

Indian buyers embraced the Hyundai i20 quickly since it boasts of exceptional performance, comfort, and safety from its launch in 2009. In the most recent upgrade, Hyundai included three-point seat belts on every seat in addition to adjustable headrests in the back. Again, all the trims receive these upgrades uniformly.

2023 Hyundai Venue Safety Features

The Hyundai Venue, a relatively recent model, is listed in the lineup below the Creta. The automaker had previously given it the N-line treatment. The upgrades to the Venue are also limited to the back seats, just as the Creta. All variants now come standard with three-point seat belts across all front-facing seats, 60:40 split rear seats, two-step reclining chairs, and adjustable rear headrests.

The Indian government has been advocating for more stringent auto safety regulations, including a standardised crash test rating for all vehicles sold in the country, the requirement for six airbags on all cars and SUVs, and the requirement for three-point seat belts. This regulation is anticipated to be in effect from October 2023.

Read all the Latest Auto News here