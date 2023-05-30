Hyundai Exter Exterior Design Revealed Ahead of Official Launch, Details Inside

Hyundai, in anticipation of the highly awaited debut of the Exter on July 10, has been keeping the automotive world on its toes with a series of tantalizing updates about the upcoming challenger to Tata Punch. The latest revelation from the South Korean automaker showcases the rear design of the Exter, officially taking the excitement up a notch.

The previous reports on the Exter provided a comprehensive overview of its complete design, having been caught undisguised in South Korea. Remarkably, the India-spec model remains unchanged from those leaked images.

What sets the Exter’s rear design apart is a thick black trim that spans the tailgate and seamlessly connects the square-shaped LED tail-lamps on each side. This contrasting black trim features a textured finish, with the iconic Hyundai logo taking center stage. Notably, the tail-lamps themselves bear the distinctive ‘H’ lighting signature, mirroring the LED daytime running lamps at the front.

Viewed from the rear, the Exter exudes an upright stance, accentuated by a well-sculpted tailgate that proudly showcases the license plate. The rear bumper flaunts a dual-tone appearance, featuring black cladding and a prominently displayed faux silver skid plate. Additionally, the rear reflectors are seamlessly integrated within the cladding, lending a clean and cohesive look to the Exter’s rear profile. For an in-depth analysis of the Exter’s front styling, click here.

Underneath its stylish exterior, the Exter shares its underpinnings with the Grand i10 Nios and the Aura. Powering this compact marvel will be a 1.2-liter, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine, capable of producing 83 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque. Buyers will have the choice between a 5-speed manual gearbox or an AMT unit. For those interested in a greener alternative, the Exter will also be available in a CNG variant with a 5-speed manual transmission.

While Hyundai has not yet revealed the interior of the Exter, the company has confirmed an array of features it will sport. Notably, it will come equipped with a dashcam featuring dual cameras and a 2.31-inch display, a feature we have already seen in the Venue N Line. Safety is a paramount concern, as evidenced by the inclusion of six airbags as standard and an electric sunroof on higher trims. The Exter will also boast ESC, hill assist control, 3-point seat belts and seatbelt reminders for all occupants, connected car features, keyless entry, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, automatic headlamps, and a rear parking camera.

While the detailed list of features by variant is still under wraps, Hyundai has confirmed that the Exter will be available in five trims: EX, S, SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect.

Excitement is building up as bookings for the Exter have already commenced, requiring a token amount of Rs 11,000. According to insider sources, deliveries are expected to kick off by the end of July. Once launched, the Exter will enter the fray against tough competition from the likes of the Tata Punch, Citroen C3, and the Maruti Ignis. Brace yourselves for an exhilarating new contender in the compact car segment.