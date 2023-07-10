Hyundai Exter Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 5.99 Lakh

Hyundai has finally launched the much-anticipated Exter in the country today. The price starts at Rs 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom). It goes upto Rs 9.32 lakhs (ex-showroom) for the the top-end trim. This highly anticipated SUV has already garnered significant attention and is poised to become a game-changer in its segment.

Hyundai Exter: Overview

Hyundai has invested 950 crore for the production of Exter. The SUV is available in five attractive trims: EX, S, SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect.

Advertisement

Hyundai Exter: Launch Price

The all-new Hyundai Exter is offered in the price range of Rs 5.99 lakhs - Rs 9.32 lakhs (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Exter: Availability in India

Interested buyers can book their Exter by making a token payment of Rs 11,000 at any Hyundai dealership across India. To add to the convenience, they can also make their Hyundai Exter booking online through the brand’s ‘Click to Buy’ e-commerce portal.

Advertisement

Hyundai Exter: Features

Advertisement

This SUV showcases a sleek design with various notable features. It includes bi-function projector headlamps, Signature-H LED DRLs, striking front and rear skid plates, R15 Diamond cut alloy wheels, a shark-fin antenna, Sporty Bridge Type roof rails, a dynamic rear spoiler, Signature-H LED tail lamps, and LED turn indicators on the outside mirrors. In terms of dimensions, the SUV measures 3815mm in length, 1710mm in width, and 1631mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2450mm.

Inside the cabin of the Hyundai Exter, you’ll find a sporty black finish with color inserts. The SUV also boasts an 8.0-inch HD infotainment system with Bluelink connectivity and smartphone integration through Android Auto and Apple Carplay. Notable features include a Dashcam with dual cameras, a Smart electric sunroof, a 391L boot space, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, and a sporty black 3D pattern finish dashboard. The Exter is equipped with advanced technology features such as a Smartphone wireless charger, Type C USB fast charger, footwell lighting, fully automatic temperature control with a digital display, Smart key with a push start button, and steering-mounted audio and Bluetooth controls. It also features rear AC vents with power outlets.

Hyundai Exter sets a new standard in safety with 40 advanced safety features and 26 standard safety features across all trims. The SUV comes with 6 airbags as standard in all variants. It offers three powertrain options: a 1.2L Kappa petrol engine with a top power of 82 bhp and 113.8 Nm peak torque, available with a 5-speed manual transmission and Smart Auto AMT; and a 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa petrol and CNG with a 5-speed manual transmission.

The Hyundai Exter is offered in 6 monotone and 3 dual-tone exterior color options, including two new colors: Ranger Khaki and Cosmic Blue. These color options are also available in dual-tone combinations.