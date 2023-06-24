Hyundai Exter Production Begins, Price Announcement on July 10

Hyundai, the renowned automobile manufacturer, has commenced the series production of its highly anticipated Exter sub-compact SUV at its Chennai plant. This exciting announcement comes as a breath of fresh air for SUV enthusiasts across the country.

Furthermore, Hyundai is all set to unveil the official prices for the Exter on July 10, stirring up anticipation and excitement in the market. Interestingly, bookings for this exceptional vehicle have already commenced, requiring a token amount of just Rs 11,000.

The visionary leader, Mr. Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., expressed his enthusiasm about the commencement of Hyundai EXTER’s production. He stated, “Hyundai has consistently strived to establish unparalleled manufacturing processes, ensuring the delivery of products that embody excellence and bring sheer joy to our beloved customers. By harnessing the potential of Industry 4.0 automation, our state-of-the-art production facility synergizes the efforts of over 700 fourth-generation robots and our highly skilled HMIL workforce. Together, we aim to create remarkable mobility experiences for our cherished customers. With the Hyundai EXTER, we are venturing into a new segment that will further solidify HMIL’s position as a comprehensive SUV manufacturer."

The Hyundai Exter boasts a distinctive design. Its Parametric Front Grill and H-Signature LED DRLs contribute to the SUV’s unparalleled charm, setting a new benchmark for the industry. Other design highlights include C-pillar, tail-lights, body cladding on the wheel arches & doors, and faux skid plates on the front & rear bumpers. The Hyundai Exter comes equipped with six Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Curtain & Side) as standard across all trims, along with a staggering array of 26 Safety Features available across all variants, and optionally on the entry trims (E&S).

The cabin of the Hyundai Exter boasts several first-in-segment features. Its Smart Electric Sunroof and inbuilt Dashcam with Dual Camera elevate the driving experience to new heights. The advanced dashcam captures both the interior and exterior views, providing three distinct recording modes: Driving (normal), Event (safety), and Vacation (timelapse). The only other Hyundai model to offer such a dashcam is the Venue N Line, making the Exter truly exceptional. Furthermore, as the segment’s most connected SUV, the Hyundai Exter offers an impressive lineup of 60+ connected features through Hyundai BLUELINK.