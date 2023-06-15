Hyundai Exter Interior, Features Revealed Ahead of July 10 Launch

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is all set to transform the in-car experience for Indian customers with the cutting-edge technologies of the Hyundai Exter. Having said that, Hyundai Exter is all set to become the most connected SUV in the market with its segment-leading features.

The highlight of the Hyundai Exter is its connected type 8- inch HD touchscreen and advanced digital cluster with a 4.2-inch color TFT MID. This seamless infotainment system offers built-in navigation, smartphone connectivity with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a host of other features. The advanced digital cluster provides essential drive statistics, TPMS (highline), parking distance information, door and sunroof status, and seatbelt reminders for all seats. Additionally, the vehicle offers over 60 connected features through Hyundai Bluelink, making it the most connected SUV in its segment.

Other feature highlights include over-the-air (OTA) updates for infotainment and map, which further ensures that customers always have access to the latest software enhancements. Besides this, Hyundai Bluelink provides a comprehensive range of connected car features, including safety and security services, remote services, location-based services, vehicle diagnostics, and voice assistance.

The Hyundai Exter also boasts an impressive array of embedded voice commands, with over 90 commands that work even without internet connectivity. This advanced voice recognition system enables customers to interact with their SUV effortlessly, even using Hinglish voice commands like “Sunroof Kholo" or “Temperature Kam Kardo." The SUV’s 1st in Segment H2C (Home to Car) Alexa in Hindi and English, multi-language UI support, and Ambient Sounds of Nature with 7 acoustic profiles further enhance the connected experience.

Moving on, the Exter is designed in such a way that it maximizes cabin space thereby providing customers with an unparalleled level of comfort and convenience. With its best-in-segment wheelbase of 2,450 mm and height of 1,631 mm, the SUV offers ample space for both long journeys and short city drives.

The SUV’s interior layout ensures superior headroom, knee room, legroom, and shoulder room for second-row occupants. The seats have been optimized for easy ingress and egress, while the floor height facilitates effortless step-in and step-out. The DLO and rear window glass size maximize visibility for rear passengers. Moreover, the Hyundai Exter features a low loading height and rear transverse height, making it convenient for loading and unloading luggage.