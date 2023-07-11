Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch Detailed Comparison: Price, Variants, Features, Engine Specs and More

Hyundai has recently introduced its smallest SUV in the Indian market, called the Exter. It is being hailed as a direct competitor to the popular Tata Punch, which has enjoyed considerable success since its launch in October 2021.

The Exter poses a significant challenge to the Punch due to its competitive pricing and impressive features. Let’s compare these two vehicles and see how they measure up against each other.

Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch: Price

The Exter falls in the price range of Rs 5.99 lakh - Rs 10.09 lakh (all price, ex-showroom), while the Punch falls within the price range of Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 9.52 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

While the base variants of both models have identical pricing, the top-end trims of the Exter, especially the AMT variants of the top-spec SX(O) Connect, are considerably higher than the top-end trims of the Punch. However, the Hyundai Exter proves to be a great value for money proposition due to its abundant features and equipment.

Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch: Variants

Hyundai Exter is offered in a total of five attractive trims: EX, S, SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect. Tata Punch, on the other hand, is available in four variants namely Pure, Adventure, Accomplish, and Creative.

Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch: Dimensions

In terms of dimensions, the Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch are quite similar. However, the Punch is longer and wider than the Exter, while the latter boasts a taller stature. Despite its longer length, the Korean SUV offers a slightly better wheelbase of 2450mm compared to 2445mm for its Indian counterpart.

Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch: Engine Specs

One crucial aspect to consider is the engine specifications of both vehicles. Both SUVs are equipped with their respective 1.2-litre petrol engines. The Exter’s 4-cylinder unit generates 82 bhp and 113.8 Nm of peak torque, whereas the Punch’s 3-cylinder motor delivers 86 bhp and 115 Nm of peak torque. Both engine options can be paired with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT.

Additionally, the Exter offers a CNG powertrain option with the same 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine. In its CNG configuration, this engine produces 68 bhp and 95.2 Nm of torque. Despite its lower output, this powertrain offers an impressive fuel economy of 27.1 km/kg. The Tata Punch, on the other hand, has not launched its CNG variant yet in the Indian market. However, it was unveiled during the Auto Expo this year. We can expect the launch of the same in the next few months.

Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch: Features

In terms of features, the Hyundai Exter holds a clear advantage over the Tata Punch. The Korean SUV boasts several first-in-segment features, including an electric sunroof, an onboard navigation system, OTA updates, a dashcam with dual cameras, a wireless charging pad, rear AC vents with a power outlet, and paddle shifters in automatic variants.